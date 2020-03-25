Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,141 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.