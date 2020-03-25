Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

