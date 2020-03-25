Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $194.42 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

