Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 481,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,745,000 after acquiring an additional 168,650 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

NYSE RTN opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

