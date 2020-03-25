Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,212 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.