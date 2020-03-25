Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 13,993 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

