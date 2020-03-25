Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 14,765 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.