Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 3,319 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,296,742,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 782,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,634,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 228,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.34.

NYSE C opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

