Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 7,107 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,763. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

