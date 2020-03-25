Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,554 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.