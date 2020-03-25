Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

