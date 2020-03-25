Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

