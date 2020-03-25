Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LYFT by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LYFT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 349,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in LYFT by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in LYFT by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,266 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 74,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LYFT during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on LYFT from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark raised LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,722 shares of company stock worth $1,391,061 in the last quarter.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.