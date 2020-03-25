Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.34.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

