Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.