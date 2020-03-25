Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 156.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,508,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,957,678. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

