Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 134.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

