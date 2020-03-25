Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

