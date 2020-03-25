Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones raised American Tower to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $190.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

