Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $202.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.74 and a 200 day moving average of $218.01. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.36.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

