Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $212.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.60 and a 200 day moving average of $295.27. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

