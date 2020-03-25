Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,213,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,799,000 after purchasing an additional 199,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,097 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

