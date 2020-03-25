Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,314 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

IJJ opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.91.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

