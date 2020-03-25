Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 35,059 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 260.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,059 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

