Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 77,602 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Shares of EELV stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73.

