Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,765,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,368,000 after purchasing an additional 717,547 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.