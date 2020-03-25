Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,636,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,704 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

