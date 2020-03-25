Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 241.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.73. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.18.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.