Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

