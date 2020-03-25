Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €21.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.95 ($31.34).

FRA EVK traded down €0.43 ($0.50) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €18.56 ($21.58). 1,855,048 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.51. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

