Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) a €30.00 Price Target

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HFG. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.97 ($27.87).

ETR:HFG opened at €25.70 ($29.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.59. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of €7.88 ($9.16) and a 52 week high of €27.85 ($32.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.52.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

