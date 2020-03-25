Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €23.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.74 ($26.44).

Shares of TEG stock traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €18.45 ($21.45). The company had a trading volume of 858,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €18.12 ($21.07) and a 12 month high of €25.18 ($29.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.70 and its 200 day moving average is €21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.31.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

