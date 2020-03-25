Berenberg Bank Boosts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 7,350

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,150 ($94.05) to GBX 7,350 ($96.69) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s current price.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 6,700 ($88.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,386.58 ($84.01).

RB stock opened at GBX 5,759 ($75.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,072.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,099.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

