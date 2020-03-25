Berenberg Bank Cuts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 585

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 585 ($7.70) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.75) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 945.33 ($12.44).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 561.80 ($7.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 791.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 946.85. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

