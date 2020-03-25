Berenberg Bank Reiterates €15.50 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €15.50 ($18.02) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AOX. Nord/LB set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.86 ($20.77).

AOX traded up €0.81 ($0.94) on Wednesday, hitting €13.12 ($15.26). 751,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

