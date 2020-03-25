Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GVDNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

