Berenberg Bank Trims Safestore (LON:SAFE) Target Price to GBX 750

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Numis Securities cut Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 795 ($10.46).
LON:SAFE traded up GBX 54.50 ($0.72) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 534 ($7.02). 640,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 577.57 ($7.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 771.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 740.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53.
In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total transaction of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
