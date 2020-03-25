Berenberg Bank Trims Safestore (LON:SAFE) Target Price to GBX 750

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Numis Securities cut Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 795 ($10.46).

Get Safestore alerts:

LON:SAFE traded up GBX 54.50 ($0.72) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 534 ($7.02). 640,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 577.57 ($7.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 771.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 740.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53.

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total transaction of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.