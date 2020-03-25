Berenberg Bank Trims Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Target Price to GBX 600

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SNN. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanne Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanne Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 679.29 ($8.94).

Shares of SNN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 540 ($7.10). 156,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 577.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 593.24. Sanne Group has a 52 week low of GBX 474.45 ($6.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The company has a market cap of $789.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

