Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Berry Global Group worth $25,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $138,257,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,892,000 after buying an additional 1,111,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,403,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,675,000 after purchasing an additional 864,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 60,262.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 799,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,407. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

