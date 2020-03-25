Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bertrandt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.50 ($49.42).

ETR BDT traded up €5.30 ($6.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €30.55 ($35.52). 41,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576. Bertrandt has a twelve month low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a twelve month high of €73.80 ($85.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $309.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is €42.70 and its 200-day moving average is €47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About Bertrandt

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

