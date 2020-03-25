Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires New Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,899,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,629,000. NortonLifeLock comprises approximately 1.4% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.65% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

