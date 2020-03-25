Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $253.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.5% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Amgen worth $253,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $202.34 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.01. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.36.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

