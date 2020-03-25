Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $426.68 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,008,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,014 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 2.4% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Suncor Energy worth $426,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Suncor Energy by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Shares of SU stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

