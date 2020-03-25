Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $672.90 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,766,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,902 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for 3.9% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 2.51% of Sun Life Financial worth $672,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. FIL Ltd raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,977,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,294 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,824,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,856,000 after purchasing an additional 244,264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,895 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,090,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,346,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,780,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SLF shares. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sun Life Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

