Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 36,649 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,966,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,649 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 8.2% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 1.26% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,422,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after buying an additional 3,821,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,279.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,486,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,745,000 after buying an additional 1,378,879 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,605,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,417,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,453,000 after buying an additional 636,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 760,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after buying an additional 572,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

NYSE:RY opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

