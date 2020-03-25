Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Trims Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,664,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 4.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $715,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

