Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura assumed coverage on Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

Shares of BYSI stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,655. The stock has a market cap of $350.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.02. Beyondspring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Beyondspring by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyondspring by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Beyondspring in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Beyondspring by 49.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Beyondspring by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.