BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,680

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,620 ($21.31) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,830 ($24.07) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,728.21 ($22.73).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,300 ($17.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,434.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,660.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

