Biffa (LON:BIFF) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 286 ($3.76) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Biffa from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biffa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.88).

LON BIFF opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.64. Biffa has a 52-week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.13). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 260.71. The firm has a market cap of $537.50 million and a P/E ratio of 25.10.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

