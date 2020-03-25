Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.91.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 108,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,315. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

